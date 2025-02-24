Allegheny County officials collecting donations for bench to honor long-time judge

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County officials are collecting donations to honor a long-time judge.

The Allegheny County Bar Association wants to purchase a commemorative bench in honor of Judge Alexander Bicket, who died in December.

The bench will be placed in the Allegheny County courthouse.

Donations are being accepted through checks. Make the check payable to ACBA and send it to:

Allegheny County Bar Association

Attn: Juli Marhefka

400 Koppers Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Donations are not tax-deductible.

