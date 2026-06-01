Taylor Swift makes ‘Toy Story’ announcement

Does “TS” stand for Taylor Swift, “Toy Story,” or both?

Apparently, it is both.

Swift announced a CD single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from the “Toy Story 5″ soundtrack.

It will be released on Friday, Variety reported.

Her Facebook page was also updated with a banner that reads “collector’s edition CDs each with unique vocals and production, featuring the original song.”

She told fans in a message, “It’s a Toy Story. You knew it! My new original song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for Disney and @Pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story,” Variety reported.

After billboards popped up with “TS” in the “Toy Story” font, some speculated that it had to do with the upcoming “Toy Story 5″ sequel. But others were hoping that, while it looked like the Pixar film, it had something to do with the entertainer.

Then, one video had Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl dancing in front of them, with the caption “She’s making those moves up as she goes!”

The thing is, the caption is directly from Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Then Disney Style responded with “We are READY FOR IT.”

Again, quoting Swift’s music.

Fans noted there were also 13 clouds on the billboards and social posts alluding to Swift’s favorite number.

Finally, on Monday, Swift’s website posted yet another countdown, this time featuring a “Toy Story” background, with the “TS” billboard and Jessie peeking in from the corner, with a 2 p.m. ET deadline.

So in effect, they were right. She has something to do with “Toy Story 5.” At minimum, she has a new song on the movie’s soundtrack, something she has experience with as Swift previously released “Carolina” for the film “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

But fans are speculating it could be more, and she’s already voiced the character Audrey in “The Lorax” in 2012, Billboard reported.

“Toy Story 5,” with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprising their iconic voice roles of Woody and Buzz, will be released on June 19.

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