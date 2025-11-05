Allegheny County officials outline winter shelter plans

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County officials have announced winter shelter plans meant to ensure those experiencing homelessness have a safe place to go during the coldest months.

The plan is in effect from Nov. 15, 2025, to April 30, 2026, and aims to provide over 600 beds for single adults across a network of shelters in the county. The shelters have accommodation during the day and overnight, offer hot meals and provide access to support services like medical care, counseling and case management.

“I’m pleased that again, this year, shelter and daytime supports will be open every day, all winter in Allegheny County,” Erin Dalton said, the county’s Department of Human Services director.

On Nov. 15, the county will open a shelter at the Community Resource Mall at 2610 Maple Avenue. Officials say it will have “sufficient capacity” to shelter anyone who needs a safe place to stay.

There will also be transportation to and from the Shelter to Second Avenue Commons, which will continue to offer extended daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Additional beds will be made available at various locations, including the Salvation Army, East End Cooperative Ministry and 2AC.

Click here for a full list of Allegheny County’s shelter locations for single adults.

There are family shelters available; to access them, call 1-866-730-2368.

