Allegheny County outdoor ice rinks to open for the season in coming days

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County’s ice rinks will be open soon.

The Parks Department announced on Friday that the South Park Ice Rink and North Park Ice Rink will open in the coming days.

South Park’s rink is slated to open on Sunday. The season kicks off with two public skate sessions, one from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and another from 3 to 6 p.m.

North Park’s rink opens Tuesday and has its first public session from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Public skate times are scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Open stick times are on Monday and Wednesday. The skating season usually runs through mid-March, weather permitting.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or when you arrive at the rink, but sessions do sell out.

Click here for more information about rink schedules, programs and admission and rental rates.

