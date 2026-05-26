Allegheny County Parks sets opening dates for pools, spray parks

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Parks-owned pools and spray parks are about to open for the season!

Parks officials announced that Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settlers Cabin Wave Pool and South Park Wave Pool all open on June 6, weather permitting.

The Deer Lakes and Round Hill spray parks will also open for the season and are free for all visitors.

Throughout the summer seasons, the pools operate daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Summer in Allegheny County means time outdoors with family and friends, and our county pools and spray parks are an important part of that tradition,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “Our parks offer safe, welcoming, and affordable spaces for residents to connect and enjoy everything summer has to offer.”

Season pool passes are already on sale, and provide unlimited access to all four pools throughout the season, except on Independence Day and Labor Day. Passes can be purchased online or in person at pool offices.

Season pass costs, daily admission rates, group discounts, rental information and pool policies can be found on the Allegheny County Parks website.

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