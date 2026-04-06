JEANNETTE, Pa. — Fire caused a garage to collapse in Westmoreland County on Monday.

Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 700 block of Alwine Avenue in Jeannette at 4:46 p.m.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a problem with a portable heater.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Fire causes garage collapse in Westmoreland County Fire caused a garage to collapse in Westmoreland County on Monday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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