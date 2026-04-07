HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire scorched part of a house in Westmoreland County on Monday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Swede Hill Road in Hempfield Township at 6 p.m.

A house dormer was completely blackened.

The flames scorched a heavy portion of the front of the house and left its siding melted. Shingles were also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Fire scorches house in Westmoreland County Fire scorched part of a house in Westmoreland County on Monday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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