Fire scorches house in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire scorched part of a house in Westmoreland County on Monday.
Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Swede Hill Road in Hempfield Township at 6 p.m.
A house dormer was completely blackened.
The flames scorched a heavy portion of the front of the house and left its siding melted. Shingles were also damaged.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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