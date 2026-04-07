Local business making accommodations to stay afloat amid rising gas prices

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Businesses that rely on deliveries are keeping a close eye on rising fuel prices, with some already making changes to stay afloat.

One flower shop in Pittsburgh said it recently raised its delivery fee to $3.

The owner of another flower shop, Flowerama, said distance is starting to matter more as gas prices increase.

“We are actually paying so close attention to where the gas prices are,” Patti Fowler said.

Fowler said she has started mapping out deliveries more carefully.

“I have found myself in the past couple of weeks googling an address before we head in a certain direction so that we can take the right business decisions,” she said.

Gas prices in the Pittsburgh area are around $4.16 per gallon, according to AAA.

Fowler said she has not raised delivery fees yet but is feeling the strain.

“It’s kind of difficult as a small business. In the meantime, I am absorbing the additional price at the pump,” she said.

At the state level, Fine Wine and Good Spirits is also adjusting.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said free shipping on orders over 99 dollars will no longer be available starting tomorrow.

“This change helps us maintain service quality and efficiency across the commonwealth,” the agency said in a statement.

Drivers are also feeling the impact.

Some said they are being forced to rethink their budgets.

“Picking between gas, getting groceries, should I pay my light bill, should I fill all the way up?” said Michelle Releic of Brighton Heights.

“I’ve been putting a lot of extra money toward my student loans and it could be maybe I have to decrease that extra amount,” said Cole Davidson.

Fowler said using third-party services like Uber has helped reduce strain on her drivers by handling longer distance deliveries.

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