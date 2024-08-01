Allegheny County police asking for information to help solve 2023 muder outside of Munhall bar

MUNHALL, Pa. — Allegheny County police are asking for information on an unsolved 2023 murder outside of a Munhall bar.

On July 15, 2023, Ronnell Robinson was shot and killed outside of J’s Juke Joint. The shooting happened around 2 a.m.

Police said Robinson was standing outside of the bar with two friends when an SUV pulled up and several people opened fire.

Three other people were injured in the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking for help from the community. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Top Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

UNSOLVED HOMICIDE INVESTIGATIONS Ronnell Robinson was shot and killed outside of J’s Juke Joint in Munhall on July 15, 2023. The shooting happened a little before 2:00 am. Ronnell was standing outside the bar with two friends when an SUV pulled up and multiple individuals opened fire. Ronnell was killed and three others were injured. Detectives continue to investigate this case and are looking for help from the community. Please contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. Posted by Allegheny County Police Department on Thursday, August 1, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group