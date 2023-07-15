MUNHALL, Pa. — A man was killed and two others were hurt in an early morning shooting in Munhall.

PHOTOS: Man dead, 2 others injured in Munhall shooting

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Ravine Street at around 1:49 a.m.

Police said responding officers found evidence of a shooting at the location and were then notified that multiple people were driven to area hospitals by private means after being shot there.

A man was pronounced dead while another man is in critical condition and a woman is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

