Man dead, 2 others injured in Munhall shooting

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MUNHALL, Pa. — A man was killed and two others were hurt in an early morning shooting in Munhall.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Ravine Street at around 1:49 a.m.

Police said responding officers found evidence of a shooting at the location and were then notified that multiple people were driven to area hospitals by private means after being shot there.

A man was pronounced dead while another man is in critical condition and a woman is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

