PITTSBURGH — Thursday was Take Your Child to Work Day and the Allegheny County Police Department celebrated with its specialty units.

Kids were able to visit with a police horse, get an up-close look at a polygraph test and do Nerf target practice.

Specialty units, like the bomb squad and SWAT truck, were also on-site for the day.

