MILLVALE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department made two arrests and seized over a dozen guns at a home in Millvale.

Police said detectives from the Narcotics, Vice and Intelligence Unit searched a home on the 1000 block of Evergreen Road on Thursday morning.

Damion Tigney Sr. and a juvenile were arrested at the scene.

Police said 17 guns were found in the home, along with five pounds of marijuana and $15,000 in cash.

Tigney faces several drug and gun possession with intent to deliver charges.

The juveniles will also be charged.

Tarentum Police, Millvale Police, Allegheny County Juvenile Probation, and Allegheny County Housing Authority Police aided in the investigation.

Allegheny County Police make 2 arrests, seize over a dozen guns from Millvale home The Allegheny County Police Department made two arrests and seized over a dozen guns at a home in Millvale. (Allegheny County Police Department)

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