Allegheny County relaunches alert notification system. Here’s how to enroll

Allegheny County on Thursday relaunched its free public notification system, Allegheny Alerts.

The system now operates on a new platform and offers improved features for county residents.

The revamped Allegheny Alerts provides timely phone, text or email notifications on various topics, including traffic restrictions on county-owned roads and bridges, updates for parks and special events, public health notices and elections information. Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service are also now available through the system.

Alerts are accessible in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Russian and Hindi.

Public safety emergency notifications can be sent from Allegheny County to all cell phones in the area, regardless of whether individuals are enrolled in Allegheny Alerts.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato highlighted the importance of the service.

“Timely and important updates to our residents about topics like planned road closures, a last-minute polling place change on Election Day, pool closures, or an event change due to severe weather is a critical service for Allegheny County government to provide,” Innamorato said. She added, “I’m pleased we can offer Allegheny Alerts to convey important information when residents need it, to the device of their choosing, in their preferred language. This was a service requested by the public and a commitment we made in my All In Action Plan and today we’re delivering on that promise.”

The prior platform for Allegheny Alerts, which was regularly used during the COVID pandemic, is being sunset.

Residents previously enrolled in Allegheny Alerts have started receiving notifications about the transition, which include instructions on how to continue getting alerts on the new platform.

If you would like to enroll in the alerts, click here.

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