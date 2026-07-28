Allegheny County resident wins nearly $350K on online lottery game

A lucky Allegheny County resident won nearly $350,000 playing an online lottery game.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it recently awarded a $347,799.13 prize from the game Premier Jackpot to a person from Allegheny County.

Premier Jackpot is a connect-style game with one progressive jackpot.

All Pennsylvania Lottery games can be played on a computer, tablet or other mobile device. Tickets for other popular games can be purchased online or through the lottery’s official app.

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