ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Salvation Army packed and hand-delivered more than 1,000 warm Thanksgiving meals across Allegheny County on Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive year the organization has carried out the holiday distribution.

Volunteers and representatives from The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division assembled the dinners at the Pittsburgh Temple Worship & Service Center. Packaging and delivery operations began Thursday morning, sending drivers out across the area.

The deliveries were directed to isolated older adults living in 41 senior residences throughout Allegheny County. Meals were also provided to families staying at The Salvation Army’s Family Caring Center, an emergency shelter that offers support services to families experiencing homelessness.

Local community partners supported the holiday initiative, including dessert sponsor The Musuneggi Financial Group. Volunteer shifts for the Thanksgiving Day meal packaging and deliveries were fully assigned before the event, though organizers noted that other volunteer openings remain available for programs later in the season.

The holiday deliveries in Allegheny County are part of an expanded regional effort. Throughout November and December, Salvation Army worship and service centers across 28 counties in Western Pennsylvania are providing holiday meals, turkeys, nonperishable food baskets and grocery gift cards through local centers and food pantries.

The organization also highlighted its annual Red Kettle Campaign, which continues through Christmas Eve. Money collected during the campaign remains in the local communities where it is given, funding services throughout the year including food assistance, rent and utility support, youth programs and seasonal aid.

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