Allegheny County Sanitary Authority open house offers hands-on activities, look at new outfall

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority on Saturday hosted community members for activities and tours of its plant, which has a new addition.

Officials say almost 1,700 people attended ALCOSAN’s 23rd annual open house. Visitors got to see the plant’s outfall that was commissioned in January and is located in the plant’s north end along the Ohio River.

The outfall is a big step in ALCOSAN’s plant expansion and Clean Water Plan to increase treatment capacity and reduce sewer overflows, officials say.

“It is an exciting time to be here at ALCOSAN,” said Arletta Scott Williams, ALCOSAN’s executive director. “Open House has always been the day we look forward to hosting our neighbors. This year’s Open House is a remarkable one, as we showcase major milestones taking place both within the plant and in our community.”

The event had several fun and educational activities, such as immersive walk-throughs in a simulated sewer, wildlife interactions, photo opportunities and hands-on lessons about the plant’s treatment process.

