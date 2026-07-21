Allegheny County secures nearly $90M in funding for 60 projects

Allegheny County this week secured nearly $90 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program awards for 60 projects, following advocacy by County Executive Sara Innamorato and the Shapiro Administration.

The funding will support critical investments in economic development, public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, housing and community revitalization across the county.

Of the total, County Executive Innamorato and the Allegheny County Department of Economic Development (ACED) directly secured more than $5.1 million in RACP funding for three county-led capital projects.

These projects, administered through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC), include upgrades for Kane McKeesport, the Allegheny County Police and Fire Academy and Boyce Park Pool. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a Commonwealth grant program that supports the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

Allegheny County Executive Innamorato stated that these investments strengthen daily services for residents. Innamorato said, “These investments strengthen the services our residents rely on every day, from caring for seniors to training first responders and improving one of our region’s most beloved parks.”

The three county-led projects include $3 million for Kane McKeesport to replace the facility’s roof, windows, doors and other critical infrastructure. This aims to improve safety, energy efficiency and quality of care for residents. The Allegheny County Police and Fire Academy received $1.1 million to replace its aging electrical system and install a new emergency generator, strengthening its role as a regional emergency operations center. Boyce Park Pool received $1 million to support the first phase of a major renovation, which includes demolition of the existing wave pool, stormwater improvements, site work, accessibility upgrades, electrical improvements and other infrastructure enhancements.

County Executive Innamorato also expressed gratitude to state partners.

“I’m grateful to Gov. Shapiro and our state legislative delegation for partnering with us to deliver these resources,” Innamorato said. She added, “We worked closely with leaders in Harrisburg to advocate for these projects because strategic public investment creates stronger communities, supports good jobs and improves quality of life across Allegheny County.”

Beyond the direct county awards, Innamorato advocated for several other RACP investments that align with Allegheny County’s long-term economic development priorities. These include $3 million for Mainspring Energy in North Fayette Township to establish a new manufacturing facility for clean energy technology. Crafton Towers received $2 million to modernize affordable housing through critical building system upgrades. The Wilkinsburg Agriculture Hub secured $2 million, supporting workforce development, food access and community education.

Other advocated projects include $1.32 million for Turner Dairy Farms in Penn Hills to expand cold storage capacity and strengthen regional food manufacturing. The Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank in Bellevue received $1 million to renovate its facility and expand access to lifesaving maternal and infant health services. Additionally, $500,000 was allocated for the Allegheny Riverfront redevelopment in Sharpsburg to prepare a former industrial site for new housing, commercial development and public riverfront access.

These combined investments reflect a shared commitment between the Commonwealth and Allegheny County to grow the economy, strengthen communities and make strategic investments that improve residents’ quality of life.

Sen. Jay Costa also commented on the funding. Costa said, “It’s a joy and an honor to bring dollars back home to Allegheny County to fund projects to improve our local civic infrastructure.”

Sen. Costa anticipates the positive effects of the funding.

“I look forward to these investments making a real, tangible difference for our treasured community spaces that bring us all together,” Costa said. “As we move forward, I am confident that the projects receiving funding through the RACP program will bear fruit throughout the County for years to come.”

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