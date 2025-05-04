Allegheny County sends out mail-in ballots for May 20 primary election

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Elections Division has begun sending out mail-in ballots to voters for the May 20 primary. Voters who requested a vote by mail ballot should see ballots arrive in the coming days.

The County Office Building will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm for over-the-counter voting and ballot return services for the primary.

For residents interested in voting by mail, the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 13.

For one weekend (May 10 and May 11), Allegheny County will offer satellite office locations that provide a range of services for voters.

At satellite locations, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot, complete, and return it, all in one place (commonly referred to “over-the-counter” voting). The satellite hours will be 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. The locations are as follows:

Those who plan to vote in person on May 20 are encouraged to double check their polling place prior to Election Day.

