Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus sworn in, beginning second term

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus began his second term on Friday.

Judge Bruce Beember of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas administered the oath of office.

Kraus thanked loved ones, his staff and the public for their support, and said he looks forward to four more years of service.

“I am honored and humbled to be here today with all of you,” Kraus said. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished these last four years and ready to continue another term of service as the Allegheny County sheriff.”

Kraus scored a huge reelection win in November. His campaign focused on experience and the success of programs like gun license events, food drives and unused medication pickups.

