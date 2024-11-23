Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office gives hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners to families in need

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office took time this week to help neighbors in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus held his annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Thursday and Friday, benefiting hundreds of families in need of extra help during the holidays.

Organizers tell Channel 11 the event was crucial this year.

“The community is in such deep need. We’ve seen such an increase in people asking for help with food, and making something like this available means people can have a holiday that has less stress,” said Lance Roades, a junior pastor at Tree of Life Open Bible Church.

Sheriff Kraus has been holding this Thanksgiving dinner giveaway for more than a decade.

