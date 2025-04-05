2 people injured in crash on Parkway West in Green Tree

GREEN TREE, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash on the Parkway West in Green Tree.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 66-mile marker of I-376 westbound at 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

PennDOT said a lane restriction is in place between Exit 67 (Green Tree) and Exit 65 (Carnegie/Heidelberg).

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more details and is waiting to hear back.

