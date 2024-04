PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive on Friday, April 19.

A Bloodmobile will be parked on Forbes Avenue beside the Allegheny County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org and search with account code “UFO11″ or call 877-25VITAL.

