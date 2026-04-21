Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office moving firearm license operations during NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is altering its operations for those looking to obtain firearm licenses this week.

Due to the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, the courthouse firearms office will be closed on Thursday and Friday, according to a spokesperson.

The sheriff’s office will operate out of two different locations instead:

THURSDAY: licenses will be available at the South Park Police Station from 8 a.m. to noon. The station is located at 2675 Brownsville Road, South Park, PA 15129.

FRIDAY: licenses will be available at the Ross Township Municipal Building meeting room from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The building is located at 1000 Ross Municipal Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

The spokesperson says Sheriff Kevin Kraus chose to make these operational changes for the convenience of the public who may not want to come Downtown during higher-than-normal traffic and increased parking costs.

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