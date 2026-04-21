Former fire chief accused of stealing from fire department, cemetery to be released from custody

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Former South Greensburg Fire Chief Matthew White is still in custody at the Westmoreland County Prison, but after appearing in front of a judge today, he will be released soon.

Channel 11 saw White walk into a Harrison City magistrates’ office on Tuesday as he faces two separate charges of stealing money.

In March, White was charged with stealing over $170,000 from the South Greensburg Fire Department, where he served as chief.

And in early April, he was charged with stealing from the St. Clair Cemetery, where he worked and lived for over 10 years. According to the police, he oversaw payroll for four to six employees and took care of the grounds. In an audit, police say they discovered White had overpaid himself from 2022 to 2025, totaling over $290,000.

“I hope everybody goes after him, everybody whose money he used, go after him,” said Kim Tucibat of Greensburg.

In both cases, this week, White received a reduced usecured bond and will be on house arrest. He will also be under electronic home monitoring.

He told the judge he will be working on his gambling addiction. Still, people in Greensburg believe he should remain in jail for the alleged crimes, especially because he’s accused of using money from the fire department.

“I think that’s absolutely horrible. What if his house were to catch on fire? Would he think about that?” said Joyce Wilkins from Greensburg.

White was arrested in South Carolina.

His case has been waived to a higher court.

The district attorney’s office says it could still take a few days or even weeks before White is released from custody.

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