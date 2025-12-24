Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office spreads cheer through annual poinsettia giveaway

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office took time this week to spread a little holiday cheer.

On Tuesday morning, Sheriff Kevin Kraus and his deputies were giving away poinsettias to people outside the Allegheny County Courthouse.

It’s an annual event that Kraus and deputies look forward to all year.

“It’s very appreciative, people like getting you know gifts for Christmas, and you know, especially when times are a little tough, it’s just a good thing for our office and we enjoy doing it,” Sheriff Kraus said.

Bob’s Market and Greenhouse in the Strip District donated the flowers for the giveaway.

