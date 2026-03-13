Adult, juvenile shot in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An adult and a juvenile were shot in McKeesport on Thursday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 2500 block of Banker Street at 5:45 p.m.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. They were taken to a local hospital.

A juvenile victim was also found suffering from a graze wound.

Police have not released any further details about the victims at this time. Channel 11 is working to learn more about them and their conditions.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

