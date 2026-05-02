Family displaced after house fire in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A family is displaced after a fire broke out at a house in Uniontown.

Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 90 block of Connellsville Street at 6:22 p.m. on Friday.

Uniontown Fire Department Assistant Chief Rick Lint said the first arriving units saw heavy smoke when they arrived.

“As soon as we pulled in, we had bystanders state that there were possibly two kids in the upstairs of the house. We did a very aggressive attack and search right off the get-go for that,” Lint said.

Firefighters said their search proved that everyone had made it out safely.

Lint said the back of the house sustained most of the damage.

The Red Cross has been notified and they will give the family shelter and clothing.

No injuries were reported.

Lint said they had extra help because community fire departments were en route to a parade.

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