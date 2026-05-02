Frost advisory issued in multiple local communities heading into the weekend

PITTSBURGH — A Frost Advisory is in effect from Beaver to Pittsburgh south, and a Freeze Warning is in effect from Butler north.

Clearing skies and lighter winds will set the stage for well below normal temperatures early Saturday with most areas dropping into the low to mid 30s.

It will still be a very chilly Saturday with highs struggling to get back to 50, and a passing shower will be possible.

Clearing late Saturday will once again set the stage for frost early Sunday and a chilly start to the Pittsburgh Marathon. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 30s early, eventually warming back near 60 under mainly sunny skies for the afternoon.

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