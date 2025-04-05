Guns found in crashed vehicle in Shadyside, ShotSpotter detected in area

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a ShotSpotter was detected and a crashed car was found with firearms inside late Friday night.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, after 11:45pm police saw a car with no lights on in the area of Deary Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The car fled from police when officers got behind it. Police did not pursue the car.

Dispatch updated officers that there were reports of shots being fired from the same car from Deary Street before they originally saw it without lights on.

Units continued to search for the car throughout the area and found it later crashed at Fifth and Kentucky. Officers were not in pursuit at this point.

The driver fled on foot and a K9 unit tried to track down the suspect. The search was not successful.

Two firearms were found inside the vehicle. There are no reports of anyone being injured or shot.

Police are investigating the incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group