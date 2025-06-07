At least 10 people displaced after flash flooding hit North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Friday’s flash flooding hit many areas hard. Fifteen homes were flooded along 5th Avenue in North Versailles.

PHOTOS: Flooding hits local counties as heavy rain, storms move in

Fire officials tell Channel 11 at least ten people were displaced.

“All hell broke loose,” Paul Parker said. He’s lived in the neighborhood since 1968. “This is the worst.”

His driveway buckled. You can now see a creek running beneath it.

“It took the beams out. It took the retaining walls out down there. A lot of damage,” he said.

The creek overflowed as rain came pouring down Friday afternoon and evening.

“We didn’t expect it to get this bad,” Lavina Chaw said. She was home with her two-year-old daughter Eliana.

“We had to go all the way up to the top floor. We were scared water was going to rise up to the first floor from the basement,” she said.

The pair had to be rescued by firefighters.

“We came to the porch. Firefighters came and put vests on us and helped us cross the bridge because there was water flowing over the bridge. I’m very thankful they came and helped us when they did.”

The house next door had significant structural damage.

Bud Posey with the West Wilmerding VFD told Channel 11 the basement wall is “compromised” and the home was condemned.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group