Warm, muggy with rain, thunderstorms possible through the day Friday

PITTSBURGH — It’s very warm and muggy this morning with areas of mist and fog. Showers and a few downpours are developing over eastern Ohio and may move through the area by mid-morning. Counties north of Pittsburgh are most likely to see rain with this initial round.

With higher levels of moisture today, we’ll have to watch for more heavy downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon. And while widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest storms are capable of producing gusty winds and localized flood issues, particularly over areas that got heavy rain yesterday.

A break in the rain is expected Saturday, but an area of low pressure will bring more rain and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. The unsettled pattern will continue into Monday and Tuesday before a return to quiet weather for the middle of next week. At this point, it appears the first day of the US Open will be dry and relatively comfortable!

