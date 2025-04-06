Man taken to hospital after shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 2:40am dispatch was told about a shooting in the 500 block of North Avenue.

When first responders got to the scene they found a man inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

ACPD Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

