Martial arts teacher accused of sexually assaulting student appears in court, some charges dropped

HEIDELBERG, Pa. — Martial arts teacher Steve Burnisky didn’t answer Channel 11’s questions as he walked into his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting his young student.

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According to Allegheny County Police detectives, Burnisky sexually assaulted his 13-year-old student multiple times while he was giving the young girl private lessons at a studio in Heidelberg.

The alleged crime was exposed when police say the victim’s mom found sexually explicit text messages between the girl and Burnisky.

“This is complicated, obviously, but as of right now the evidence shows that it was a consensual relationship,” his defense attorney, Sean Logue, told Channel 11.

However, under the law, a 13-year-old cannot consent.

To avoid the victim having to testify, the defense and assistant district attorney came to an agreement to dismiss some of the lesser charges.

“There’s no reason to put her through something if we can come to an agreement,” Logue added

For defense attorney Sean Logue, it’s a “win” that some charges were dismissed.

“My job is to defend my client to the best of my abilities. My client didn’t force himself on anybody. I don’t dispute that it’s against the law in the commonwealth to have sexual relations with someone who is around 13,” he said.

Logue also said his client is attending counseling sessions while he is out on bond.

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