Allegheny County

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Point Breeze

By WPXI.com News Staff

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Point Br A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Point Breeze. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Point Breeze.

Emergency crews were called to the S. Dallas Avenue and Reynolds Street intersection at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The woman was found unconscious and not breathing.

CPR was administered as she was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at noon for the latest details.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man stabbed, killed on Montour Trail was Liquor Enforcement Officer for Pennsylvania State Police
  • South Side homeless man charged after police say he attempted to rape senior woman, broke her back
  • DangeRuss: Primanti Bros. releases new sandwich after QB Russell Wilson leads Steelers to win
  • VIDEO: BBB warns of healthcare scams during open enrollment
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read