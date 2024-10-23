Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Point Breeze

PITTSBURGH — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Point Breeze.

Emergency crews were called to the S. Dallas Avenue and Reynolds Street intersection at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The woman was found unconscious and not breathing.

CPR was administered as she was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

