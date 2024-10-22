DangeRuss: Primanti Bros. releases new sandwich after QB Russell Wilson leads Steelers to win

PITTSBURGH — Russell Wilson led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a dominating victory in his Black and Gold debut Sunday night, and Primanti Bros. is celebrating in one of the most Pittsburgh ways possible.

The DangeRuss Sandwich, named after the Steelers quarterback, is available at all Primanti Bros. locations starting Tuesday. It serves as an homage to the Dangervich, a short-lived promotion launched in Denver as Wilson helmed the Broncos.

“We figured that if Russ was going to cook on Sunday – we should cook this week,” said Jim Prezioso, Primanti Bros. “He’s already looking better than when he was in Denver – and we think our version of his classic sandwich is a little better, too – and with fries and slaw, certainly a whole lot more Pittsburgh.”

The DangeRuss is packed with pepperoni, salami, ham and bacon and topped with provolone cheese, fries, coleslaw and tomato.

“A big win changes the entire cities attitude on a Monday,” said Prezioso. “And we think this sandwich might just help carry us through the weekend.”

The promotion will also benefit the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation, with $1 being donated with each sandwich sold for as long as Wilson is the Steelers’ quarterback.

“The DangeRuss Sandwich is the latest addition to our gameday menu,” said Prezioso. “But we’re most excited about the opportunity to raise funds for the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Russ has always supported children’s hospitals wherever he’s played – and we honored to continue to bring attention to the great work of our local team of doctors, nurses and support staff that care for Pittsburgh’s youngest fans.”

