Allegheny Health Network, Cigna Healthcare reach new agreement following contract dispute

Allegheny Health Network and Cigna Healthcare have reached a new agreement, following a contract dispute that threatened beneficiaries.

AHN announced Friday that the two organizations had agreed to a three-year contract, securing full, in-network access to AHN services for people insured by Cigna.

“This contract is fantastic news for the more than 20,000 Cigna members in this region who rely on AHN for their care,” said AHN President Mark Sevco. “It ensures continued, in-network access to AHN’s expert clinicians and to the exceptional-quality, high-value care that their members and our patients expect and deserve.”

AHN patients insured by Cigna were notified in early June of an impasse in contract negotiations between the two organizations, the Pittsburgh Business Times reports.

Most care would be out of network if a new agreement wasn’t reached by June 30, a letter obtained by the PBT states.

The PBT reports this is the second such dispute between Cigna and AHN in two years.

AHN says the new contract will run through June 30, 2028. Cigna members with AHN clinical visits or procedures scheduled for next week can keep those appointments.

Cigna members with questions about the new contract can contact a Cigna representative using the number on the back of their insurance card or by calling Cigna’s customer service line at 1-800-997-1654.

