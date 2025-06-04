Cigna, Allegheny Health Network contract dispute threatens in-network access for thousands

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of Cigna commercially insured people in the Pittsburgh region could lose in-network access to Allegheny Health Network by the end of June in a dispute over a new contract.

AHN patients who use Cigna were notified this week of the impasse in negotiations on a new contract, meaning most care would be out of network if there isn’t a new contract in place by June 30, according to a copy of a letter obtained by the Pittsburgh Business Times. About 20,000 Cigna members have used an AHN provider within the past year. It’s the second such dispute in the past two years.

The contract that runs out is for commercially insured members and not for Medicare or Medicare Advantage members. Cigna in March 2025 sold the Medicare-related business to Health Care Service Corp., a Chicago-based insurer. HCSC’s coverage of Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients isn’t impacted by this dispute and those patients will continue to have in-network access to AHN no matter what happens to the commercial insurance agreement.

