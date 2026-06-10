Allegheny Health Network to invest $63M in Forbes Hospital infrastructure upgrades

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — On Tuesday, Allegheny Health Network announced it will invest $63 million into its Forbes Hospital, with plans to upgrade the Monroeville campus’ infrastructure in anticipation of continued future clinical growth.

The investments will be used to upgrade building systems, including electrical transformers and switchgear, emergency generators, the chilled water plant, boilers and steam systems, fire pumps and sanitary lines.

This comes nearly a year after Allegheny Health Network announced a $6.2 million investment in the hospital to convert its inpatient rehabilitation unit into 20 new medical-surgical beds. The facility also recently completed a $2 million renovation to its main lobby and the opening of its second cardiac catheterization lab.

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