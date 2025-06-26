Allegheny Health Network opens new center for treating advanced asthma, allergies in North Fayette

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network has opened a new clinic to provide specialty care for patients with complex asthma, allergies and related diseases.

The AHN Center for Asthma, Allergy and Eosinophilic Lung Diseases is located at the AHN North Fayette Health and Wellness Pavilion.

In a release, AHN says the center offers cutting-edge therapies to suit patients’ tailored treatment plans, particularly those who haven’t responded to standard therapies.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation says more than 100 million people in the U.S. have asthma, a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways, and/or allergies, which can trigger asthma symptoms.

Eosinophils are part of the immune system and are important for fighting allergic reactions and some infections.

Advanced care is needed when first

When first-line treatments like those taken through an inhaler are not effective, more advanced and comprehensive care is needed, says Dr. Tariq Cheema, division chief of pulmonary, critical care, sleep and allergy medicine, part of the AHN Medicine Institute.

“Severe cases of these chronic diseases can significantly interfere with everyday activities and overall quality of life,” Cheema said. “From one location, we are pleased to offer the most advanced therapeutics for the diagnosis and treatment of asthma, allergies and other related lung diseases to help patients more effectively manage their symptoms and get back to living active, fulfilling lives.”

AHN says those interested in getting care from the new center should first schedule an appointment with their AHN primary care physician, pulmonologist or allergist by calling (412) DOCTORS or through MyChart. The physician may provide a referral if they decide the services would be beneficial.

