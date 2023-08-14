Alliance 412 announces NIL deal for entire Pitt football team

Alliance 412, the University of Pittsburgh’s Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) collective, announced Thursday that it had made a deal to pay every member of the Pitt football team.

A video posted on Twitter by Oakland Originals, a new marketing initiative by Alliance 412, shows members of the Panther football team clapping and cheering when they got the news from Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke announcing the deal to the team.

