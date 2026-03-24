Ambridge awarded $13.5K in historical grant funding, to be used to update Old Economy Village

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Rep. Robert Matzie announced that the borough of Ambridge has been awarded $13,500 in historical grant funding.

The award is part of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission’s Certified Local Government Grant Program.

The program aims to provide financial support for administering local preservation programs. The funds allocated for Ambridge will be used specifically to update facilities at Old Economy Village.

The funding will support the preservation of 17 historic buildings in the village located along the Ohio River. The grant program provides financial assistance for local preservation efforts, including the development of tools, products and services for historic sites.

Rep. Matzie (D-Beaver) emphasized the impact of the investment on the community’s visibility.

“Ambridge has been a site of historic beauty for quite some time and I’m proud to support funding that grows the borough’s profile and engages the public with everything the borough has to offer,” Matzie said. “I thank the commission for its generous support.”

The award is part of a larger distribution of $151,477 in grants provided to seven counties across the state. This total includes a specific set-aside for scholarships and mini-grants. The funding amount reflects the required 10% of the commission’s award from the National Park Service. Matzie noted that historical preservation remains a personal priority for his legislative work.

“Preserving Pennsylvania history has been a cause of mine because we should all be proud of where we come from,” Matzie said. “This is a wonderful state with a deep, rich history; and we should all take some time to interact with our historical landmarks and museums. The better we broadcast our history, the more people will be invested in our present and future.”

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