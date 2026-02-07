Ambridge Towers fire sends 2 to hospital

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A fire in a high-rise apartment building in Beaver County sent two people to the hospital on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out on the 7th floor of Ambridge Towers along Beaver Road after 5 a.m.

Beaver County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that two people were taken to the hospital from the scene. Their conditions weren’t immediately clear.

The fire is under investigation.

