American Airlines flights disrupted by IT outage; how it’s impacting Pittsburgh

All American Airlines flights were grounded because of an IT outage.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the outage began at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of 7:40 p.m., the Pittsburgh International Airport showed 16 delayed American Airlines flights and 11 canceled flights.

Channel 11 reached out to the Pittsburgh International Airport for more details and was directed to American Airlines for more information.

American Airlines said their systems are beginning to come back online and flights are scheduled to begin departing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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