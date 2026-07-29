Man charged with killing another man in Stowe Township arrested in Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of killing another man in Stowe Township has been arrested.

On Wednesday evening, the Allegheny County Police Department said Arthur Davis, 39, was taken into custody at a house in Pittsburgh’s North Side. Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputies made the arrest.

Davis is accused of shooting Shane Lee Shank, 37, on Derby Alley over the weekend. Shank was taken to a hospital where he later died.

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Davis has been charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Channel 11 is working to obtain court documents connected to this case and will provide more details as they are made available.

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