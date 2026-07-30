SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near train tracks in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sutersville Road and Lowber Road in Sewickley Township at 5:45 p.m.

The crash involved two SUVs, which came to rest near the railroad tracks.

Dispatchers did not confirm if anyone had been taken to a hospital, but said two medical helicopters had been requested to the scene.

A train was stopped at the scene, but dispatchers tell Channel 11 it was not involved in the crash.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more details and will provide new information as it is made available.

Medical helicopters requested to scene of crash near train tracks in Westmoreland County Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near train tracks in Westmoreland County on Wednesday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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