American Eagle exits Quiet Logistics venture five years after corporate acquisitions

PITTSBURGH — South Side-based American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) has jettisoned its third-party logistics venture that it jumped into five years ago as it was aspiring to compete with Amazon and big-box retailers in getting e-commerce orders to customers.

Amid a report on a strong fourth quarter and fiscal 2025, the company’s leadership revealed it had exited its Quiet Logistics platform, a company based in Massachusetts with a robotics-based approach that operated distribution facilities in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis and Jacksonville, Florida, which American Eagle bought for $360 million at the end of 2021.

American Eagle Executive Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein acknowledged ending the Quiet Logistics venture in his recorded remarks prepared in advance since he was unavailable to be on the earnings call due to the death of his mother.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group