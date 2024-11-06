American Freight closing all its stores, including two in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Suburban Columbus-based Franchise Group has opted to shut down its American Freight discount furniture retail chain as a way to alleviate its debt challenges in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

According to an announcement of the store closures, for which closing sales start Nov. 5, American Freight “has struggled due to sustained inflation and macroeconomic challenges facing the large durable goods sector.”

The closing of 370 American Freight stores in 40 states throughout the country will include two in the Pittsburgh area. One is a long established store on Rodi Road in Penn Hills in a 50,000-square-foot warehouse property the store shares with a Napa Auto & Truck Parts store, which was listed for sale a few weeks ago.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group