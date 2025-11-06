American Lung Association shared ‘State of Lung Cancer’ report. Here’s how Pennsylvania ranks

The American Lung Association says the state of Pennsylvania ranks high in addressing lung cancer, but could be doing more.

The 2025 State of Lung Cancer report was released on Wednesday.

According to the report, Pennsylvania ranks 6th in the country for “lowest rate of untreated lung cancer patients”. It also ranks 9th in survival rates.

“In the last decade, we have seen incredible progress, including increases in lung cancer survival and early detection rates. This means that more people in Pennsylvania are living longer after a lung cancer diagnosis,” said Elizabeth Hensil, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association. “While this progress gives us hope, early detection and survival rates are far too low in our state. Working to increase awareness and access to lung cancer screening and biomarker testing are critical to saving lives. This is why the state must take steps to ensure their residents have access to the best lung cancer care.”

The reports also found that Pennsylvania ranks:

32 out of 51 in the nation for rate of new lung cancer cases, at 56.90 per 100,000, which marks a 14% improvement over the past five years. The national rate is 52.8 per 100,000.

9 out of 39 in the nation for survival, at 31.8%, which marks a 27% improvement over past five years. The national rate of people alive five years after a lung cancer diagnosis is 29.7%.

18 out of 50 in the nation for early diagnosis, at 29.3%, marking a 10% improvement over past five years. Nationally, only 28.1% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage when the survival rate is much higher.

17 out of 51 in the nation for lung cancer screening, at 19.8%. Lung cancer screening with annual low-dose CT scans for people at high risk can reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20%. Nationally, only 18.2% of people at high risk were screened.

12 out of 49 in the nation for surgery as first course of treatment, at 22.1%. Lung cancer can often be treated with surgery if it is diagnosed at an early stage and has not spread. Nationally, 20.7% of cases underwent surgery.

6 out of 49 in the nation for lack of treatment, at 16.2%. Nationally, 21% of cases receive no treatment.

40 out of 51 in the nation for smoking, at 14.9%. Nationally, 11.4% of adults currently smoke.

39 out of 51 for percent of radon results equal or higher than EPA recommended action level at 39.1%.

The American Lung Association said lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Pennsylvania.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group