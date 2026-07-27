American Red Cross declares national blood crisis for only second time in its history

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis today, only the second time in its history, intensifying an already severe summer blood shortage.

The Red Cross said this critical situation is threatening patient care and prompts an urgent call for immediate blood donations to save lives.

The crisis stems from blood donations falling to a four-year summer low, worsening this season’s emergency blood shortage.

The Red Cross is now limiting distributions of type O blood products to hospitals, as the supply of type O positive blood has dropped below a one-day reserve.

Lower donor turnout this summer has been influenced by extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses.

Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the American Red Cross, noted that unique challenges this summer have placed additional strain on the blood supply.

“This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions,” Sullivan said. He added, “If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season.”

Despite thousands of people who have stepped up to help end the emergency blood shortage since it was declared earlier this month, donations are still not keeping pace with hospital demand.

To encourage donations, those who give blood by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email, up to a $15 ticket price and fees. Additionally, donors who give between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31 will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email.

The Red Cross encourages potential donors to book an appointment immediately to help stabilize the blood supply.

Appointments can be scheduled by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling one-800-RED CROSS (one-800-733-2767).

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