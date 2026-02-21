American speedskater Jordan Stolz misses podium during men’s mass start

American speedskating star Jordan Stolz was trying again to make history and get a third gold medal in one Olympic Games during the mass start on Sunday.

But that didn’t happen. In the end, he didn’t even reach the podium, coming in fourth despite trying to secure bronze in the final moments of the race. He was beaten out by Italian speedskater Andrea Giovannini.

The peloton lagged behind the two leaders for most of the race and NBC reported that Stolz told reporters after the race that he felt they expected him to sprint and chase, but he “wasn’t going to do that.”

“It was kind of depressing, actually, when it got to the point where it’s like everybody’s settling everybody’s settling for third place,” Stolz said.

Stolz leaves the Milan Cortina Games with two golds and a silver medal.

